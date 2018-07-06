Acquired in Trade, Chandler to Deepen Team's Veteran Talent

Based on the transactions the 76ers finalized within the first hours of the end of the NBA’s free agency moratorium, it’s safe to say the front office has been busy in recent days.

In addition to the re-signing of JJ Redick, the team confirmed Friday that it has acquired seasoned swingman Wilson Chandler, plus a future second-round pick, via a trade with the Denver Nuggets.

The move represented the Sixers taking another step towards deepening the veteran talent pool surrounding their budding, youthful core, a unit that helped guide the franchise to 52 wins and a second-round playoff appearance in the spring.

“I’m very excited to join the 76ers,” Chandler said in a statement announcing the news. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organization from top to bottom. They have a good mix of young talent who’ve shown they can compete on the brightest of stages and some proven veterans who have had a lot of success in this league."

On the heels of a solid run in the Mile High City, Chandler is the latest to join the latter of the two contingents.

But, after spending parts of the last seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets, the former no. 23 overall pick will now be heading back to the Atlantic Division, where his career began in 2007 as a member of the New York Knicks.

Among the noteworthy developments he’s been part of since turning pro, the 6-foot-8 swing man was included in the 2011 mega-trade between Denver, New York, and the Minnesota Timberwolves that ultimately resulted in Carmelo Anthony going to the Big Apple (interestingly enough, two picks from that deal eventually ended up being used by Orlando on Dario Saric in 2014, and by the Sixers on Richaun Holmes in 2015).

Chandler has been to the playoffs twice, both times with the Nuggets, and has averaged 13.0-plus points and 5.0-plus rebounds in seven of his 10 seasons in the league. He’s also nailed at least 100 3-pointers five times, and is a career 34.1 percent shooter from distance.

In his college days, Chandler suited up for DePaul. He was chosen for the Big East All-Rookie team in 2006, and attained Big East All-Second Team honors the following season, his last in Chicago.

Chandler also had a stint in China in 2011-2012, when the NBA started the season in a lockout.

Set for the latest leg of his journey, the 31-year old has high aspirations.

"This team is built to compete for a ring, and I look forward to helping them achieve that goal. I know how passionate the city is about basketball, and I can’t wait to suit up and play for the 76ers and their fans.”