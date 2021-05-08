76ers Win Seventh Straight Versus Pelicans

The 76ers (46-21) have won a season-high seven games in a row, topping the New Orleans Pelicans (30-37), 109-107 Friday at The Center.

The Sixers led by as many as 17, but the Pelicans fought back to take a seven-point fourth quarter lead.

The Sixers’ starters returned to the floor in the fourth period to quickly cover that deficit. The team’s starting unit is now 26-4 when all five starters play.

Jaxson Hayes led the way for New Orleans, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a game-high 37 points, plus 13 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He shot 11-for-20 from the field and a perfect 12-for-12 from the foul line.

Seth Curry

Curry totalled 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting and 4-for-8 shooting from long range, plus six rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Tobias Harris

Harris tallied 17 points (including three 3-pointers, 3-5 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Ben Simmons

Simmons neared triple-double territory, recording eight points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. He shot 4-for-8 from the field.

Quote to Note:

Looking ahead to the latter half of the back-to-back, Doc Rivers is focused on his own team’s advancement:

“For us, it’s about keeping improving on what we’re doing.”

Up Next:

The Sixers have another quick turnaround, hosting the Detroit Pistons (20-47) Saturday at The Center.

In the first pair of games between the Sixers and Pistons, the teams split the series, 1-1, in Detroit on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25.

The Pistons are 3-7 in their last 10 outings, most recently topping the Grizzlies, 97-111 Thursday.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.