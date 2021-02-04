76ers Sweep Three-Game Road Trip

Make that four straight for the East-leading 76ers (16-6), sweeping their three-game road trip with a 118-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets (10-12).

The Sixers are now 12-0 when all five of their starters play.

After a momentarily slow start, the Sixers exploded in the first quarter to take a 30-13 advantage by the end of the frame.

Though the Hornets made a late push, the Sixers weathered the storm, led by Joel Embiid’s 34-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Sixers shot 51.2% (41-80 FG) from the field and 40.0% (10-25 3PT) from deep.

Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball led the way for the Hornets, scoring 22 points apiece.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid’s 34 points and 11 rebounds mark his sixth 30-point, 10-rebound double-double in his last eight games. The big man shot 11-for-18 from the field, 3-for-5 from deep, and 9-for-10 from the foul stripe, also recording two assists, two steals, and a block.

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists, converting on eight of his 15 field goals and shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

Ben Simmons

Simmons made an impact on both ends once again, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and a block, shooting 7-for-12 from the field.

Danny Green

Green tallied 16 points, including four 3-pointers, on 6-for-9 shooting. He also had a strong two-way outing, adding two steals and two blocks to his line.

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench with 13 points, plus two assists and a block. He shot a flawless 4-for-4 from the foul line.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers on tonight's win: “We just went 3-0 on the road trip. That’s how I look at it... We're better than we played in the second half, but we couldn't be much better in the first half.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 4, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will seek their fifth straight win on the second night of their back-to-back at home Thursday, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (11-9).

The Blazers are 5-5 in their last 10 games, most recently topping the Wizards, 132-121, Tuesday in Washington. They visit the Sixers for the sixth stop on their seven game road trip.

Damian Lillard leads the Blazers in scoring, averaging 29.1 points (3rd in NBA) per game, plus 4.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.