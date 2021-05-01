76ers Sweep Series with Hawks

It was a perfect three-game homestand for the 76ers (42-21), which topped the Atlanta Hawks (34-30), 126-104, Friday. The victory marked the Sixers' third straight.

Doc Rivers emptied his bench for the third time in as many games, with 12 Sixers scoring and seven finishing in double-figures.

The third straight dominant win marks the Sixers’ largest cumulative margin of victory over a three-game stretch (+97) in franchise history.

After a slow start, the Sixers won the second quarter, 42-20, and never looked back. No starter played more than 26 minutes, and the bench combined for 60 points.

The Sixers out-assisted the Hawks, 27-19, and held themselves to nine turnovers, while the Hawks gave up 18.

Trae Young led the way for the Hawks, finishing with 32 and four assists on 10-for-19 shooting overall.

Key Contributors:

Dwight Howard

Howard finished with a team-high (and his season-high) 19 points, plus 11 rebounds and two blocks. He shot 8-for-11 from the field in his 17 minutes of play.

Ben Simmons

Simmons totaled 18 points in 27 minutes, while adding six rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block. He hit eight of his 10 field goal attempts, and made both of his free throws.

Joel Embiid

In Embiid’s 25 minutes, he tallied 18 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block, and shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the stripe.

Tobias Harris

Completing the Sixers’ 18-point big three trifecta, Harris also scored 18 points, plus three rebounds and an assist. He converted on seven of his 13 field goal attempts, and hit two of his four 3-point attempts.

Shake Milton

Milton tallied 13 points and four assists, shooting 5-for-11 from the field.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle scored 10 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, plus adding five assists and four steals in 22 minutes.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz tallied 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 17 minutes.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons' recent play on both ends: “Since he’s been back, he’s been a tone-setter for us. He’s been absolutely amazing... He's driving our team right now.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) May 1, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed out on the road for their penultimate road trip of the season, stopping in San Antonio and Chicago for a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, then visiting Houston on Wednesday.

The Spurs (31-30) occupy the no. 9 seed in the West, and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Sixers won their first meeting with the Spurs this season, a 134-99 victory on March 14. Tobias Harris led the way for the Sixers in the win, nearing triple-double territory with 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.