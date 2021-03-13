76ers Sweep Road Back-to-Back

Two days, two road games, two decisive wins for the 76ers (26-12).

The Sixers toppled the Wizards in D.C., 127-101, behind another balanced effort across the roster.

Six Sixers finished in double figures, as the team shot 54.4% (49-90) from the field, 53.4% (11-21) from long range, and 100.0% (18-18) from the foul line. The team also boasted a 49-32 rebounding advantage over the Wizards.

In the absence of Ben Simmons (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle stepped into the starting lineup for the second consecutive night.

Joel Embiid returned after missing Thursday’s matchup in Chicago (health and safety protocols) but exited with a left knee injury in the third quarter.

.@sixers have scored at least 125 points in each of their four March games. The last time Philadelphia scored 125-plus in at least four straight games was Dec. 26, 1968-Jan. 3, 1969. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) March 13, 2021

Russell Westbrook led the way for the Wizards, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, while Bradley Beal tallied 19 points.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In his 20 minutes of play prior to his exit, Embiid led the Sixers with 23 points, plus seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He hit eight of his 11 field goal attempts, and made all six of his foul shots.

Tobias Harris

Harris totalled 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 7-for-12 from the floor in 23 minutes of play.

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench unit (tied with Furkan Korkmaz) with 18 points, along with two rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He shot 8-for-14 from the field.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz also tallied 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers on five attempts from deep, and making all three of his foul shots. Korkmaz also finished with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Matisse Thybulle

In his second start in as many nights, Thybulle made an impact on both ends of the floor, finishing with eight points (4-6 FG), three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block in 22 minutes of play. Thybulle shot 9-for-11 and grabbed eight steals in the back-to-back.

Quote to Note:

Harris says the team is ready to take on the challenges ahead, come what may:

“We have built a winning culture this year. We put the work in day after day.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the San Antonio Spurs Sunday at The Center, welcoming fans in limited capacity for the first time this season.

The Spurs (18-15) currently hold the No. 7 seed in the East, 1.5 games behind the No. 6 Trail Blazers (21-15).

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs in scoring (20.3 ppg) and sharing (7.3 apg) this season, while point man Dejounte Murray is averaging 15.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.