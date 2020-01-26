Team, Brand Issue Statements on the Passing of Kobe Bryant

The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the losses of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all of those who passed away tragically today in an accident in California.

Bryant, one of the most decorated players in NBA history and a global ambassador for the game, made an everlasting mark on our league. His determination, passion to win and fierce competitiveness fueled the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships and inspired millions of people around the world.

Bryant’s journey to icon status in the world of basketball included deep ties to the Philadelphia region, where he starred at Lower Merion High School from 1992-96. As he honed his craft in Philadelphia, Bryant established a reputation as a player with once-in-a-lifetime poise, grit, heart and an unwavering love of the game.

While his imprint on the game of basketball will be etched in the history books forever, Bryant will also be remembered for his love of his family, commitment to community through his philanthropic work, and for being an innovative leader in business.

The 76ers organization sends its sincerest condolences to Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant family during this incredibly difficult time. We also send our condolences to Jeanie Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.

Additionally, 76ers Elton Brand made the following statement:

I am incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all of those who lost their lives in today’s tragic accident in California.

For years, I was able to witness him solidify his place as one of the greatest athletes and fiercest competitors in the history of sports. His impact on the game of basketball made him a global superstar and none of it would have been possible without his tenacity, work ethic and unparalleled drive to win. He opened so many doors for our league and inspired a generation of basketball players and fans.

While many will remember his accomplishments as an NBA champion, MVP, Olympic gold medalist and future Hall of Famer, I was fortunate to also know him as a leader, successful businessman, and someone who loved his family deeply.

Kobe Bryant’s legacy here in Philadelphia and around the world is one of passion and greatness.

I will miss him dearly and I extend my sincere condolences to Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant family.