The 76ers (14-6) started their road trip on a high note.

In the first of their three stops, the Sixers topped the Timberwolves (4-14), 118-94.

After a tight first half, the Sixers brought fire to the second half, topping the Timberwolves 35-26 in the third quarter, and 30-20 in the fourth.

Joel Embiid led the way with another MVP-level performance, while Tobias Harris continued to make an All-Star case of his own.

The Sixers have won seven of their last nine outings, and are now 4-0 on the road when all five starters play.

Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves in scoring, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Key Contributors: