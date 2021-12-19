Quick Facts | Myles Powell

by Lauren Rosen
Posted: Dec 19, 2021

Sunday, the Sixers added Myles Powell to their roster on a two-way contract. The New Jersey native joins the Sixers on the heels of an impressive G League debut season.

Get to know the newest 76er a bit better…

  • Powell was born in Trenton, New Jersey, on July 7, 1997 (age 24).

  • He played his high school ball at Medford Tech, Trenton Catholic, and the South Kent School in Connecticut.

  • Powell joined the Seton Hall Pirates in 2016, where he played four NCAA seasons.

    • In the 2018-19 season, Powell finished second in scoring in the Big East Conference (23.1 ppg), plus averaged 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He shot 36.3% from 3-point territory and 44.7% from the field in his junior season.

    • He earned 2019-20 Big East Player of the Year honors in his senior season, in which he averaged a team-high 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

      • The Pirates finished the 2019-20 season at 21-9, winning the Big East regular season title.

    • Over the course of his collegiate career, Powell averaged 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

  • Powell went undrafted in 2020, before signing a deal with the New York Knicks.

    • Powell played with the Knicks’ G League affiliate Westchester Knicks in the 2020-21 season, and averaged 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game. He shot 44.6% from 3-point territory in his first G League season.

  • In his 2021-22 G League season debut with the Westchester Knicks Friday against the Blue Coats, Powell recorded 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists in his 33 minutes of play.

Tags
76ers, Myles Powell

Related Content

76ers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter