76ers Sign First-Round Pick Jaden Springer

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed its first-round pick Jaden Springer, whom it selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Springer, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, led the Tennessee Volunteers in scoring as a freshman at 12.5 points per game, while also pacing the team in three-point percentage at .435 and total free throws made with 81. In 25 games during his lone collegiate season, the SEC All-Freshman Team selection posted a team-best six games of at least 20 points, also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. He is the son of Gary Springer, who was selected by the 76ers in the 1984 NBA Draft, and the cousin of current NBA player DeAndre’ Bembry, who played collegiately at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

Springer will wear No. 11 for the 76ers.