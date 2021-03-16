76ers Seek Sixth Straight

The 76ers (27-12) will seek a season-high sixth straight win Tuesday, when they host the New York Knicks (20-20).

The matchup with the Knicks comes on the heels of one of the Sixers’ most impressive wins of the year - Sunday's 134-99 rout of the San Antonio Spurs.

The team's previous largest margin of victory came last Friday, when the 76ers topped Washington by 26.

The Sixers have earned three wins since the All-Star break despite missing both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid last Thursday. Simmons also missed Friday's game at Washington, while Embiid was out Sunday vs. San Antonio.

With Embiid out (left knee bone bruise), Simmons believes his teammates can hold down the fort.

“We’ve got to win,” Simmons said Sunday. “We’ve got to hold it down. We’ve got to stay locked in, and stay positive.”

The Sixers continue to hold the No. 1 seed in the East, and New York holds the No. 7 seed.

Tobias Harris says his team’s priority is maintaining control of the Conference.

“There’s a reason why we’re number one in the East right now, and we want to keep that.”

Harris’ 23 points Sunday marked a team-high, and his 20th 20-point game this season. The Sixers are 17-3 when Harris scores 20-plus points.

The Sixers will also chase their 14th consecutive win versus the Knicks - a streak spanning almost four years.

The last time the Sixers won six games in a row came during a six-game streak that lasted from Mar. 10 - 20, 2019.

Tuesday’s game tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Knicks (20-20) will visit South Philadelphia on the second night of a back-to-back, after losing, 117-112, in Brooklyn Monday.

Prior to Monday’s matchup, the Knicks won six of their last nine.

First-time All-Star Julius Randle leads the Knicks in scoring (22.9 ppg), rebounding (11.0 rpg), and sharing (5.7 apg).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic