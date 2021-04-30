76ers Seek Series Sweep Versus Hawks

The 76ers (41-21) will look to make it a perfect homestand on Friday, seeking their third straight win, and a series sweep over the Atlanta Hawks (34-29).

Every available Sixer scored in Wednesday’s matchup with the Hawks, en route to a resounding 127-83 victory.

The Sixers led by as many as 46 points in the matchup, as six Sixers finished in double figures. The team gave up just eight turnovers, while combining for 29 assists.

Friday’s rematch could look different, however, as Trae Young (left ankle sprain) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) - who both missed Wednesday’s matchup - have been upgraded to questionable.

Tony Snell (right ankle sprain) is probable, while Kevin Huerter (left shoulder sprain), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness), and Cam Reddish (right achilles soreness) remain out for Atlanta.

After a shorthanded streak, as of Thursday evening, the Sixers are all available for Friday’s matchup.

The Sixers clinched a 2021 playoff berth with Wednesday’s win, but in lieu of celebrating the accomplishment, the Sixers are focused on greater goals.

“Coming into the season, our goal was to win a championship, but there’s a lot of steps to get there, Joel Embiid said postgame. “It’s a long road. You’ve got to be focused for it.” “It’s Philadelphia basketball,” Tobias Harris added, addressing the playoff berth. “Greatness is something that’s expected.”

Embiid still believes the team has what it takes to go the distance:

“I think we have everything we need to make it happen.”

Heading into Friday’s matchup, the Sixers occupy the no. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the no. 1 Brooklyn Nets (43-20), and 3.0 games ahead of the no. 3 Milwaukee Bucks (38-24).

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

John Collins led the way for Atlanta in Wednesday’s game one, finishing with 21 points (8-11 FG), four rebounds, and two assists.

Atlanta shot 33.3% from the field (27-81 FG) and 31.6% from long range (6-19 3PT) Wednesday.

The Hawks hold the no. 5 spot in the East, trailing the no. 4 Knicks by one game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic