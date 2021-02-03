76ers Seek Road Trip Sweep

After three straight wins, and eight wins in their last 10 games, the 76ers (15-6) remain atop the Eastern Conference.

And they’re being rewarded for it.

On Sunday, the Sixers erased a 20-point deficit to beat the Pacers.

Monday, Doc Rivers was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.

Tuesday, Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

The month that preceded included Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for both Embiid and Tobias Harris.

But ask Rivers, or any Sixer, about the significance of the accolades, and you’ll receive a similar answer:

Individual awards come as a result of strong collective play, and the Sixers believe they can play stronger.

“It means we’ve got the best record in the Eastern Conference,” Seth Curry said at Tuesday’s practice. “When you win games, everybody gets accolades.”

“We’re learning what it takes to win on a nightly basis. It’s been a lot of fun to start the season.”

Rivers doesn’t pay much attention to in-season awards. His focus remains on the road ahead.

“It’s nice that while you’re going through [growth as a team], you’re winning games,” Rivers said. “I don’t think we’re even close to where I think we can be.”

Curry was, however, willing to give his head coach props:

“I think he holds everybody accountable. He gives us a good balance of giving us freedom on the floor, and holding us accountable for our play on both ends of the floor.”

Tony Bradley agrees.

“To me, I think it’s [Doc’s] system. He’s been doing it for a long time. We have complete trust in what we’re doing, and I think it’s paying off and it’s working. So, congrats to coach.”

Wednesday’s meeting with the Hornets (10-11) offers the Sixers their fourth straight win, a chance to cap a perfect three-game road trip, and another chance to get better.

“You have to keep winning as you’re learning and getting better.” Rivers said.

Wednesday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hornets (10-11) are on a three-game winning streak of their own, topping the Pacers, Bucks, and Heat over the last week.

Most recently, Charlotte beat the Heat in overtime in Miami, led by Malik Monk’s career-high 36 point performance off the bench.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic