76ers' Road Trip Shifts to Atlanta

The 76ers (11-11) are in Atlanta, visiting the Hawks (12-10) for the first and only time this season.

Friday’s meeting with the Hawks marks the Sixers’ second stop on their four-game road trip, which will continue in Charlotte for a pair of games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.

The Sixers will be looking to bounce back from their one-point loss to the Celtics Wednesday in Boston, as they fell, 88-87.

Seth Curry was the Sixers’ leading scorer in the low-scoring affair, finishing with 17 points and six assists. Joel Embiid notched a 13-point,18-rebound double-double, plus six assists, two steals, and three blocks.

The bench, led by Shake Milton, had a strong showing in Boston, as Milton scored a bench-high 16 points, plus two rebounds, an assist, two steals, and a block, shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep.

“The bench, in general - I thought they came in in both halves - first half, they were down, they came in and got the lead, second half, they kept the lead,” Rivers said. “Drum’s (Andre Drummond) energy was great. I thought Shake was great. I thought Matisse had a hell of a game defensively tonight on (Jayson) Tatum as well overall.”

Andre Drummond grabbed nine rebounds in his 15 minutes of play, and Thybulle recorded five points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block.

In the first meeting between the 76ers and Hawks this season on Oct. 30, the Sixers took a commanding 122-94 victory in South Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris led the way for the Sixers in that contest, recording a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double. Joel Embiid added 19 points, as six Sixers finished in double-figures.

The team shot 53.5% from the field and 94.7% from the foul line in the matchup, and held Trae Young to shoot 5-for-16 from the field.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hawks (12-10) have won eight of their last nine outings, most recently including a 114-111 win over Indiana Wednesday.

Young led the way for Atlanta Wednesday, notching a 33-point, 10-assist double-double, plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Kevin Huerter added 19 points and four rebounds, shooting 8-for-11 from the field.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic