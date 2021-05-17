76ers Reserves Shine in Regular Season Finale

In the absence of all five of the 76ers’ (49-23) starters plus Matisse Thybulle, the reserves stepped in and stepped up, leading the Sixers to a 128-117 victory over the Orlando Magic (21-51) in their regular season finale.

The starting lineup featured Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, George Hill, and Dwight Howard.

Six Sixers finished in double figures, as the team shot 48.9% (46-94) from the field and 47.5% (19-40) from deep, and out-assisted Orlando, 35-23.

Cole Anthony led the way for the Magic, finishing with 37 points and eight rebounds.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey led the way for the Sixers in scoring, finishing with 30 points (11-19 FG), 3-4 3PT), plus seven rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block in 35 minutes.

Shake Milton

Milton tallied 15 points, four rebounds, and a team-high nine assists. He shot 6-for-13 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep.

George Hill

Hill totalled 14 points, four assists, and a steal in 22 minutes, shooting a nearly perfect 5-for-6 from the floor and 3-for-4 from deep.

Isaiah Joe

Joe led the bench with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 4-for-10 from long range.

Paul Reed

Reed notched a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus three assists, a steal, and a block.

Rayjon Tucker

Tucker scored 10 points, shooting a nearly perfect 4-for-5 from the field, plus two rebounds and an assist.

Quote to Note:

Ready for the road ahead.

Doc Rivers says the @sixers will prepare for any playoff opponent with the utmost respect: “The West is wide open, and the East is wide open. We can’t rest on this. We’ve got to get ready.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) May 17, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will have some well-deserved time off this week as the play-in tournament gets underway.

Tuesday, the no. 10 Hornets will face the no. 9 Pacers (Game 1) at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the no. 7 Celtics against the no. 8 Wizards (Game 2) at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The winner of Game 1 will face the loser of Game 2 on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the winner of that game will face the no. 1 Sixers in Round 1 of the playoffs, which tip off next weekend (the weekend of May 22).

