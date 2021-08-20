2021-22 Philadelphia 76ers Schedule Released by NBA

The 2021-22 NBA season is officially just around the corner.

Friday, the NBA and 76ers released the Sixers’ regular-season schedule for the season ahead - returning to the 82-game, October-start format.

The Sixers will tip off their 2021-22 campaign on the road at New Orleans on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The team’s home opener will be Friday, Oct. 22 hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the first of 16 nationally-televised regular-season contests.

The Sixers’ preseason slate begins Tuesday, Oct. 5, visiting the Toronto Raptors. The Sixers will then host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Oct. 7, and Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Oct. 11. The team’s final preseason contest will be at Detroit on Friday, Oct. 15.

The schedule features 13 back-to-backs, the first of which comes Wednesday, Nov. 3 versus Chicago and Thursday, Nov. 4 at Detroit.

Regular-season matchups ahead of the Feb. 18-23 All-Star break include:

Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV).

Tuesday, Nov. 9 vs. Milwaukee (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Golden State (10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Boston (7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV)

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Golden State (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Thursday, Dec. 30 at Brooklyn (7:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV)

Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Boston (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) at Washington (2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSP)

Friday, Jan. 21 vs. LA Clippers (7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSP)

Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Tuesday, Feb. 8 vs. Phoenix (7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSP)

Thursday, Feb. 17 at Milwaukee (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Tickets for all 41 of the 76ers’ 2021-22 home games will be available through Ticketmaster, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, on Ticketmaster.com, Sixers.com, and through the Official 76ers Mobile App.