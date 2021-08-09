76ers Re-Sign Furkan Korkmaz

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed Furkan Korkmaz. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled that Furkan is returning to the 76ers. His work ethic and commitment have helped him evolve into a high-level rotation player in the NBA,” Morey said. “He’s proven to be a dangerous three-point threat and he continues to make great strides as a defender thanks to his length and size. We’re excited for Furkan’s future here.”

Last season, Korkmaz appeared in 55 games (11 starts) for Philadelphia, averaging 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and a career-best 1.5 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. In 44 games off the bench, Korkmaz posted 8.2 points per contest, which was second among 76ers reserves. In those 44 games, Philadelphia compiled a record of 32-12 (.727), as Korkmaz led the 76ers bench with 71 makes from beyond the arc.

In four NBA seasons, all with Philadelphia, Korkmaz has seen action in 189 games (30 starts), averaging 8.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game while shooting .377 from three-point range. Over the last two seasons, Korkmaz has made the sixth-most three-pointers of any NBA reserve, while converting on 40-percent of his attempts.

Philadelphia selected Korkmaz with the No. 26 overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft. Korkmaz spent the 2016-17 season with Banvit (Turkey), helping Banvit win the team's first Turkish Cup in February. A native of Istanbul, Korkmaz has been named a Turkish Basketball Super League All-Star three times and is a two-time Turkish Cup champion. He has represented his home country of Turkey in international play in multiple competitions, earning a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship and silver at the same event in 2015.

During the 2018 FIBA World Cup, Korkmaz helped lead Turkey by averaging 11.8 points per game, good for third on the team. This year, Korkmaz shouldered the scoring load for Turkey in the Olympic qualifying games, averaging a team-best 16.0 points, including back-to-back 20-point games.