76ers Re-Sign Danny Green

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed Danny Green. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Bringing Danny back was a top priority for our organization this offseason,” Morey said. “He has proven to be an important leader on and off the floor, and he knows what it takes to win an NBA title as a three-time champion. We are very happy that he’ll continue to remain a crucial part of the 76ers.”

This will be Green’s second season with Philadelphia after the 76ers acquired him in a trade last offseason. During his first campaign with the team, Green averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists along with a career-high-tying 1.3 steals per game. Last year, Green also shot .405 from three-point range on a career-high 6.3 attempts per contest, leading the 76ers with 175 makes from beyond the arc. His three-point percentage was top-10 in the NBA among players with at least 400 attempts.

Last season saw Green tie a career-long streak with at least one made three-pointer with 32 consecutive games from Feb. 11-April 21, 2021. Green was also the only player this past season with at least 170 makes from beyond the arc and 90 steals, which made him just the fourth player in 76ers franchise history to do so in a single season since steals were first tracked in 1973-74 (Danna Barros, Robert Covington (twice) and Kyle Korver).

Since entering the NBA, Green, a three-time NBA champion, has 1,458 made three-pointers which is 17th among active players. That mark is also good for 41st in NBA history. For his career, Green has appeared in 757 games (681 starts) over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, the L.A. Lakers, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland. He holds lifetime averages of 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He’s a career .401 shooter from beyond the arc and is one of 11 players in NBA history to shoot at least 40-percent on at least 3,500 attempts from three-point range.

A native Long Islander, Green was originally selected with the No. 46 overall pick by Cleveland in the 2009 NBA Draft out of North Carolina. He spent four years as a Tar Heel, earning multiple awards during his senior season, including being named to the All-ACC Third Team and ACC All-Defensive Team and helped lead the team to a national title in 2009.