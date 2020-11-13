76ers Podcast Network | Catching Up With Doc Rivers, Elton Brand

With the NBA Board of Governors recently voting to approve a Dec. 22 start date for the 2020-21 season, the 76ers' offseason only figures to get busier in the days and weeks ahead, so that means there was no shortage of subjects to discuss when Sixers Insiders Brian Seltzer and Lauren Rosen caught up with Doc Rivers and Elton Brand.

On this episode of The BroadCast, hear from Rivers and Brand as they look ahead to the draft, and reflect on the recent hiring of Daryl Morey. Check out a few excerpts from the interview below.

Brian Seltzer: How do you view the role of a coach in the draft process?

Doc Rivers: "I've long believed that coaches just mess the draft up, because we get in there, we see a guy for one day, fall in love with him, then put pressure on the front office and the front office always caves into what the coach wants instead of what they actually believe. We have a very good crew here. Their draft history has been fantastic. When you look at it, don't mess them up. I think the key for them is to know the players I like and work for me, then go from there and go out and find them. They're going to make the right choices."

BS: Tell me about your coaching staff.

DR: "I want to make sure they're loyal hard workers. I tend to hire at least one [former] head coach on my bench. The more experience and more willingness for us all to be at the same point of our lives as far as winning is very important. I love my staff. I've never worked with Dave [Joerger] or Dan [Burke]. Sam [Cassell] I'm sick and tired of, but he's been with me for a long time. I coached him and he's been a coach with me. I like what we're doing behind the bench as well. I love what we're doing as a staff.

Lauren Rosen: What are your impressions of Daryl Morey?

Elton Brand: "I think the thing that impressed me the most about Daryl is his understanding of basketball - not just odds and analytics, but just basketball and how to make a team work. He's been doing it a lot longer than I have, so I look forward to growing with him. He said he's going to be leaning on me for a lot of things...[that] was good to hear."

Be sure to subscribe to the 76ers Podcast Network, and search '76ers Podcast Network' wherever you get your pods:

Amazon Music

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Anchor

Breaker

Overcast



Pandora

Pocket Casts

PodBean

RadioPublic

SoundCloud