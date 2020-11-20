76ers Podcast Network | Breaking Down a Big Draft Night!

Daryl Morey's first draft with the 76ers didn't disappoint.

He and the front office entered the evening Wednesday intent on adding shooting to the roster while also increasing the club's financial flexibility. The former NBA Executive of the Year did both.

On this edition of The BroadCast, 76ers Insiders Brian Seltzer and Lauren Rosen provide instant analysis of draft night. Also hear from Morey, and the Sixers' top two picks, Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe (the Sixers had a third pick, which they used on intriguing DePaul big man Paul Reed).

Listen to the podcast here.

