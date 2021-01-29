76ers Look to Take Momentum on the Road

After their big win over the Lakers Wednesday, the 76ers (13-6) are hitting the road for a three-game trip, starting in Minnesota Friday.

Following their visit with the Timberwolves (4-13), the Sixers will visit the Pacers (11-7), and Hornets (7-11).

Tobias Harris, who hit the Sixers’ game-winner Wednesday against the defending champs, believes his team is just getting started.

“It was a great win for us against a great team,” Harris said postgame Wednesday. “At the same time, we know we could be better. Where we’re expecting to go, and where we want to be, we have to be dang near perfect.”

It’s been an impressive season for Harris, who is averaging 20.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, shooting with elite efficiency - 52.5% from the field and 46.1% from long range.

Wednesday’s win was a well-rounded one for the Sixers’ stars, as Ben Simmons notched his 31st career triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Joel Embiid scored a team-high 28 points, getting to the line 13 times (making 11 free throws). The big man leads the league in both free throws attempted (10.9) and made (9.1) per game.

Doc Rivers agrees with Harris’ outlook moving forward.

“[Wednesday’s win] said: We’re really good. But we still have a lot of work to do.”

That work continues Friday, as a three-game journey offers the Sixers a chance to improve their road play and strengthen their hold on the East.

The Sixers continue to lead the Eastern Conference, ahead of the No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks, and No. 3 Pacers.

Friday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Timberwolves will be shorthanded Friday, with Karl-Anthony Towns out (health and safety protocols). D’Angelo Russell is questionable (right quad contusion). Juancho Hernangomez (health and safety protocols) and Jarrett Culver (left ankle sprain) are also out.

The Wolves were swept in their two-game set with Golden State earlier this week, most recently falling, 123-111 Wednesday. The team has lost six of its last seven outings.

In both meetings with the Warriors, Malik Beasley led the Wolves in scoring (tied with 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards Wednesday). Behind Towns and Russell, Beasley is the team’s third-highest scorer, averaging 19.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic