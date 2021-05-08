76ers Host Detroit for Second Half of Back-to-Back

The 76ers (46-21) will look to extend their season-high seven-game winning streak Saturday on the latter end of their back-to-back, hosting Detroit (20-47) at The Center.

As of Saturday morning, the Sixers maintain the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, 3.0 games ahead of both the no. 2 Milwaukee Bucks (43-23) and the no. 3 Brooklyn Nets (43-24).

The Sixers also continue to boast the best home record (26-7) and best away record (20-14) in the East.

The opener of the team’s back-to-back on Friday brought a narrow 109-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (30-37).

Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers, finishing with a 37-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus three assists and two blocks. He shot 11-for-20 from the field and 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

George Hill led the bench unit with 11 points (4-7 FG) and two rebounds. In the season’s five remaining games, Hill is focused on being a defensive leader.

“I think one thing that we need to do is have a defensive presence - as far as leadership, out there, I’m just trying to come in, do the best I can being vocal on the defensive end, and try to lead by example.”

Danny Green (8 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk) is focused on helping the team bring intensity for a full 48 minutes.

“As a mature team, we need to start starting and finishing games, and throughout the duration of games, being locked in and more focused,” Green said.

But Green sees the silver lining too.

“If you look at the positive of it - it’s always good to have some experience down the stretch being in some tight, close games, and get some wins, and be able to execute.”

Saturday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Sixers will face the Pistons on the second night of their back-to-back, looking to win the regular season series with Detroit (the teams split a two game set in Detroit on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25, 1-1).

As of Friday evening’s injury report, the Pistons could be severely shorthanded Saturday, in the absence of Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee soreness), Hamidou Diallo (personal reasons), Rodney McGruder (right elbow sprain), Josh Jackson (right tooth surgery).

Jerami Grant (right knee soreness), Wayne Ellington (bilateral calf strain), and Cory Joseph (left ankle soreness) are questionable.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic