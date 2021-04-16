76ers Host Clippers as Home Stand Continues

Friday brings a rematch between the 76ers (38-17) and LA Clippers (39-18), after the Clippers took a 122-112 victory March 27 in LA.

But this time, the Sixers will be on their home court - the second matchup in their four-game home stand.

As a result of the Sixers’ 123-117 win over the Brooklyn Nets (37-18) Wednesday, the Sixers boast a 21-5 record at home, where they’ll play six of their next eight games.

Wednesday’s win also resulted in the Sixers’ continued control of the No. 1 seed in the East, 1.0 game ahead of the No. 2 Nets. As the winner of the regular season series between the two teams, the Sixers also hold the tiebreaker.

“[This win was] important, because if it means that we get home court because of the tiebreaker, it’s huge for us,” Doc Rivers said postgame Wednesday.

With 17 games remaining in the regular season, the Sixers reflected on their potential home court advantage in the playoffs.

“When you play in Philly, you know they’re going to push you,” Joel Embiid said. “You’ve got to come out and give 110%, play very hard, and give them everything you’ve got. I feel like since I’ve been here in Philly, that’s played a huge role in how dominant we’ve been at home.”

Embiid finished with a game-high 39 points, plus 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in Wednesday’s matchup.

“You want to come out and dominate and enjoy the game, you want the fans to enjoy the game, you want to win the game,” Embiid added.

Ben Simmons, who tallied 17 points, four rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and a block against Brooklyn, says maintaining the No. 1 seed is a top priority.

“[It’s] very important. We want that one seed. We’ve got a pretty tough schedule coming up… But I think we’re more than capable of it.”

The Sixers' tough stretch continues with the Clippers on Friday, Warriors on Monday, and Suns on Wednesday, ahead of a two-game date with the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Clippers (39-18) have won seven games in a row, including a 100-98 win over the Pistons in Detroit Wednesday, thanks to Reggie Jackson’s game-winner with 2.3 seconds remaining.

Occupying the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference as of Thursday, the Clippers are 2.0 games behind the No. 2 Suns (40-15).

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers in scoring this season, averaging 26.0 points per game, plus 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Paul George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic