76ers Hold Off Spurs in OT

Thanks to Ben Simmons’ game-winning tip, the 76ers (43-21) topped the Spurs (31-32) in overtime Sunday in San Antonio, 113-111.

The Sixers led by as many as 17 early, but the Spurs fought back to force overtime, thanks largely to winning the fourth quarter, 28-18.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combined for the Sixers’ six overtime points, with Simmons sneaking in for the weakside putback off Embiid’s miss at the buzzer.

Simmons also took two timely charges in the OT period.

“I thought those two charges were the biggest plays of the game,” Doc Rivers said postgame.

Lonnie Walker IV led the way in scoring for the shorthanded Spurs, finishing with 23 points. Keldon Johnson added 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Rudy Gay notched a 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a team-high 34 points, shooting 13-for-23 from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 from the line, plus 12 rebounds and an assist.

Seth Curry

Curry poured in six 3-pointers on perfect 6-for-6 shooting from long range, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, and two steals. He shot 8-for-10 from the field.

Dwight Howard

Howard led the bench with 14 points, plus 11 rebounds, an assist, and three blocks in 18 minutes, shootin 5-for-11 from the field and making all four of his free throws.

Quote to Note:

Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) on @MatisseThybulle: “I learn from him too. I don’t think I’d be the defender I am today if he wasn’t here on the team... He's one of the best defenders in the league.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) May 3, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers have a tight turnaround, traveling to Chicago to face the Bulls (26-38) Monday.

The Sixers won each of their first two meetings with the Bulls, on Feb. 19, 112-105, and again on March 11, 127-105.

The Bulls have lost their last three in a row, most recently falling to the Hawks, 108-97, Saturday in Atlanta.

Zach LaVine continues to lead the Bulls in scoring, averaging 27.5 points per game, plus 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Monday’s matchup tips at 9:00 p.m. ET.