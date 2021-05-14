76ers Fall in Miami

The 76ers (47-23) struggled to find momentum Thursday in Miami, ultimately falling to the Heat (39-31), 106-94.

Miami maintained control throughout, shooting 50.6% (41-81 FG) from the floor, 37.1% (13-35 3PT) from deep, and 100.0% (11-11) from the foul line.

Six Miami players finished in double-figures, led by Jimmy Butler’s 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal, and Bam Adebayo’s 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Heat outrebounded the Sixers, 47-30.

The Sixers’ magic number to clinch the no. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference remains one. They have two more opportunities to achieve the feat, both coming against the Magic at The Center.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 21 points, plus four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. He shot 8-for-17 from the field and 5-for-6 from the line.

Danny Green

Green totalled 11 points in his 20 minutes, converting on four of his seven field goal attempts and three of his five attempts from deep, along with four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Shake Milton

Milton added a bench-high 12 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, plus four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Quote to Note:

Harris is eager to bounce back Friday, hosting Orlando.

“It’s on us to go in, stay with it, do what we’ve done all year long, and collect a win.”

Up Next:

The Sixers have a quick turnaround, hosting the Magic (21-49) Friday and Sunday at The Center for a two-game set.

Orlando will also be facing the second night of a back-to-back, after falling, 116-93, to the Hawks in Atlanta Thursday.

Orlando has lost its last five consecutive games, and seven of its last 10.

The Sixers won their first meeting with the Magic on Dec. 31, 116-92.

Friday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

