76ers End Trip with a Bang

After 13 days, six games, and four wins on the road, the 76ers (33-15) are headed back to South Philadelphia on a high note.

To close the marathon trip, the Sixers notched a 114-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-31).

The Sixers took a two-point lead into the break, but a 27-17 third quarter advantage proved enough to put Cleveland at bay.

It was the Sixers’ bench that came up huge in the victory, out-scoring the Cavs’ bench, 65-26.

The Sixers outrebounded the Cavaliers, 55-40, giving up only 10 turnovers while Cleveland gave up 20.

Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland, finishing with 24 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

Milton scored a game-high 27 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 5-for-7 from long range, plus five rebounds and four assists.



Milton finished at a game-high +23.

Seth Curry

Curry got off to a hot start, scoring 11 of his 19 points in the first quarter alone. He hit three 3-pointers in the first period, shooting 5-for-10 overall from long range.

Dwight Howard

Howard tied his season-high of 18 points, finishing with an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double, plus a steal and two blocks.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle finished with five points, two rebounds, two steals, and a game-high three blocks, finishing at +18 in 25 minutes.

Quote to Note:

Howard put the league on notice.

.@DwightHoward on when Joel Embiid returns to the @sixers: “When we add Joel back to the lineup, it’s going to be lights out. I can't wait to see him on the court." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 2, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed home at last, where they’ll host the Timberwolves (12-36) and Grizzlies (22-23) for a Saturday-Sunday back-to-back.

The Timberwolves, currently holding the worst record in the NBA, have dropped five of their last seven.

The team won its most recent outing, though, topping the Knicks Wednesday, 102-101.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Wolves in scoring and rebounding, averaging 23.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Saturday’s meeting with the Timberwolves tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.