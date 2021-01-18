'76ers Buy Black Program' Accepting Applications From Local Black-Owned Businesses Through Feb. 2

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 18, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that the team will begin accepting applications for the 76ers Buy Black Program in continuance of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s action plan and $20 million commitment to racial equity. All interested applicants may apply at Sixers.com/BuyBlack. The 76ers Buy Black Program was developed to promote local, Black-owned businesses and provide them with expert marketing consultation, advertising value, educational programs and additional tools to succeed. Applying businesses will be eligible for other resources such as grant opportunities, assistance accessing Payroll Protection Program loans, networking events, and future 76ers business programs.

“Black businesses contribute so much to our economy and culture. Unfortunately, they are less prevalent, and they average less than a third of annual sales compared to white-owned businesses in our region,” said David Gould, 76ers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer. “It’s important that we acknowledge past policies, such as lending discrimination and segregation, that have kept Black business owners from accessing the investment and customer base that will help them grow and succeed. The Buy Black program is about celebrating all that Black Businesses have to offer our region and connecting them with the exposure and resources which they may not have had access to in the past. Leveraging the 76ers brand to help grow local, Black businesses is both a privilege and a responsibility.”

Once onboarded as an official partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, the local businesses will be led by the 76ers Partnership Activation team in identifying their key performance indicators and building a customized marketing strategy to be executed utilizing 76ers platforms and resources designed to help grow and sustain their businesses. During this process, businesses will receive expert advice and marketing assets from the Clio award-winning brand and creative teams, Emmy award-winning content team and the 76ers digital, research and award-winning analytics teams.

“We know first-hand how important strategic marketing is in building a successful business. Our team of award-winning brand marketing and digital content professionals are eager to help these businesses and provide the resources that are key to their success,” said Brittanie Boyd, 76ers Senior Vice President, Marketing. “I am so proud we are using the power of our platform to provide a solution to such a longstanding problem in our communities. Our goal is to make a real and lasting impact in building their brands and driving their businesses forward.”

While the strategy for each business will be determined based on their needs, the customized plans may include amplification across 76ers platforms, including social media marketing, custom content produced by Studio 76, professionally-designed email marketing, Sixers.com website presence, in-game exposure at 76ers home games, radio and broadcast advertisements and more.

All applying businesses will be invited to participate in education and development programs. Opportunities include an invitation to a speaker series, presented in partnership with the local African American Chamber of Commerce, featuring top industry executives, where companies will gain business insights and business-to-business networking opportunities.

Applying businesses will also be eligible to participate in other 76ers small business programs, including a partnership with The Enterprise Center, a local community nonprofit focused on supporting minority businesses and entrepreneurs, which will offer applying businesses:

Referrals to a $500,000 grant program for Black and Brown-owned businesses administered by The Enterprise Center

Support applying for and accessing Payroll Protection Program loans.

“We know that the number of Black businesses who can compete and grow as part of our economy have remained hidden in our market, and this affects where and how we spend. Partnerships like these, that cross sectors, are critical for addressing chronic systemic issues and can help open more opportunities for businesses, better align capital investments, and support our hardest hit communities,” said Della Clark, The Enterprise Center President and CEO. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the 76ers and other business and capital providers in our region to support the growth of minority businesses as important contributors to our local economy.”

Applications for the 76ers Buy Black Program will be accepted now through Tuesday, Feb. 2. To apply or for more information, interested businesses can visit Sixers.com/BuyBlack.