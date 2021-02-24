76ers Announce 2020-21 Second Half Schedule Presented by Toyota

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 24, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season schedule presented by Toyota, including the team’s first game back in action following the All-Star break, a road matchup with All-Star Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is slated to play nine times on national television on either ESPN or TNT during the Second Half of the season, including a Thursday, March 25 road tilt against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Additionally, the 76ers will play four times on NBA TV.

Philadelphia’s Second Half schedule is comprised of 36 games, including 17 at home and 19 on the road. In an effort to minimize travel, for teams that play twice in one market, the NBA has scheduled “series” of games where both games are played consecutively. Philadelphia recently completed its fifth series of the First Half and will play another three during the Second Half.

First, the 76ers will play consecutive road games at Milwaukee on Thursday, April 22 (7 p.m. ET) and Saturday, April 24 (3:30 p.m. ET), with each game being nationally televised; the first on TNT and the second on ESPN. The other two Second Half series will be played at home; Wednesday, April 28 (7 p.m. ET) and Friday, April 30 (7 p.m. ET) vs. Atlanta and Friday, May 14 (8 p.m. ET) and Sunday, May 16 (TBD) against Orlando. The Sunday, May 16 contest against the Magic will be the 76ers’ final regular-season game. See the full Second-Half schedule attached to this email; please note that all times listed are local times.

Other notable highlights include:

Philadelphia will host two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 17 in a nationally-televised matchup at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. It’s the Bucks’ lone visit to Philadelphia this season.

The 76ers will begin a six-game road trip on Sunday, March 21 (8 p.m. ET) with a visit to Madison Square Garden to take on All-Star Julius Randle and the Atlantic Division-rival New York Knicks. The trip will continue on the West Coast, first on Tuesday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT against two-time MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Following the contest in San Francisco, Philadelphia will shift to Los Angeles,.fFirst taking on the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, led by All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, on Thursday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Saturday night, March 27, the 76ers will play their second straight game at STAPLES Center, this time taking on All-Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the L.A. Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

The final two games on the trip will be on Tuesday, March 30 at Denver on NBA TV (9 p.m. ET) and Thursday, April 1 at Cleveland (7 p.m. ET).

A couple weeks later, the 76ers will begin a four-game homestand, with the first three games being played on ESPN. On Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET, Philadelphia will host All-Stars Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the third and final matchup between the two teams this season. Friday, April 16 (7 p.m. ET) and Monday, April 19 (7:30 p.m. ET) will feature rematches with the L.A. Clippers and Golden State, respectively.

On Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV, in the final game of the four-game homestand, Philadelphia will host 11-time All-Star Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in their only visit to The Center this season.

The team’s final road trip of the season is set for Tuesday, May 11 (8 p.m. ET) and Thursday, May 13 (7:30 p.m. ET) against Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami.

BREAKDOWN BY MONTH:

MARCH: 11 games (4 home, 7 road)

APRIL: 16 games (9 home, 7 road)

MAY: 9 games (4 home, 5 road)

NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic will continue to serve as 76ers broadcast partners for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.