Final Regular Season Series Opens Versus Orlando

The 76ers (47-23) will play their penultimate regular season matchup Friday at The Center, hosting the Orlando Magic (21-49) for the first meeting of a two-game set.

The matchup marks another chance for the Sixers to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference.

The team will be looking to bounce back on the second night of its back-to-back after falling to the Heat, 106-94, Thursday in Miami.

Tobias Harris - who led the way for the Sixers Thursday with 21 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block - says his team knows what it needs to do Friday.

“It’s on us to go into [Friday’s] game, stay with it, and do what we’ve done all year long,” Harris said postgame Thursday. “Collect a win, and be ready to go into the postseason with the utmost confidence in who we are as a group.”

The Sixers, who have won eight of their last 10 games and remain a full game ahead of No. 2 Brooklyn (46-24) in the East, will look to defend their home court for one last weekend against Orlando, as the regular season finale comes Sunday.

The Sixers’ 27-7 record at home is also best in the East.

“We’ll go into [Friday’s] game with that focus and that energy that we need - we have to be better, and we have to get better,” Harris said.

Danny Green (11 pts, 4 reb) knows the team will grow as a result of Thursday’s loss.

“You learn a lot more from a loss than a win,” Green said postgame.

Harris echoed Green’s sentiment.

“That’s always been our mentality through the year, win or loss - what way can we get better? We’ll adjust and we’ll be better.”

Friday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Magic (21-49) will also be facing the second night of a back-to-back after falling, 116-93, in Atlanta Thursday.

The Magic have lost seven of their last 10 games, and their last five in a row.

Since trading Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier at the trade deadline, Terrence Ross has led the Magic in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game. Ross, however, has not played since April 16 due to a back injury.

R.J. Hampton led the way for Orlando off the bench Thursday, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic