2020 Ends With a Bang

The 76ers (4-1) ended 2020 on a high note.

Visiting the formerly undefeated Magic (4-1) the Sixers boasted their most decisive victory of the season, topping Orlando, 116-92.

The Sixers led by as many as 38 points in the outing, and took a 35-point lead into halftime (70-45).

Fueled by solid performances across the board, the Sixers shot 48.4% from the field and 45.5% from long range.

Despite the dominant win, Doc Rivers believes the team still has more left in the tank:

“There’s no doubt we can play better.”

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid got off to a hot start, with 12 first quarter points, and finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, and two blocks, shooting 7-for-11 from the field.

Tobias Harris

Harris had another impressive outing, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a block, completing the night at a team-high +30.



Rivers commended Harris for his defensive improvement:



“[Tobias is] really into the game plan, and that makes you a better defender. That’s an area that’s been vastly improved by him.”

Seth Curry

Curry tallied a season-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers (5-7 3PT FG), and three assists.

Ben Simmons

Simmons brought a strong performance on both ends of the floor once again, recording with nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench unit, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle scored his first nine points (3-5 FG) of the season Thursday, along with four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.



Doc Rivers looks forward to Thybulle’s continued role:



“He’s going to be a key factor - we’ve been telling him that from the beginning. Matisse is going to be a key player for this basketball team… Defensively, in the second half, he was phenomenal.”

Quote to Note:

Coach Rivers with the New Year jokes.

Doc Rivers on the @sixers' blowout win: “That’s old school load management.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 1, 2021

Everybody ate.

Up Next:

To bring in the New Year, the Sixers will host Hornets (2-2) for a pair of games on Saturday and Monday at The Center.

The Hornets lost their first two outings this season to the Thunder and Cavaliers, and won their next pair against the Nets and Mavericks.