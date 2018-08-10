18-19 Schedule | A Look at Some Noteworthy Dates

Alright!

So the 76ers’ complete 2018-2019 regular season schedule is out.

In the days ahead, we’ll dive a little deeper into some of the finer details of the docket - its presumed favorable stretches, the challenging chunks, additional noteworthy match-ups - but for now, with the news fresh, we’ll try our best to highlight pertinent questions we think could be on your mind, beginning with…

When will the team be playing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

For NBA fans rooting for one of the 29 teams whose colors aren’t Purple and Gold, the King and his new club figure to be this year’s biggest, most compelling draw.

The Sixers will host the Lakers in a nationally televised bout on ABC Sunday, February 10th. The game will come less than two weeks after the Sixers visit LA at STAPLES Center in a Tuesday, January 29th game on TNT.

What about the three-times-in-four-years champs?

The Sixers will welcome the Golden State Warriors to town Saturday, March 2nd. The game will be featured as part of this year’s ABC ‘NBA Saturday Primetime’ package.

Got it. We already know about the two road games at Boston. But when will the Celtics be at The Center?

Yes, good point. Earlier this week, when the NBA announced the national television schedule for its marquee dates - Opening Night, Opening Week, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day - we learned the Sixers and C’s will be squaring off at TD Garden not just on Opening Night, but Christmas as well.

Boston’s two stops in South Philadelphia will be later in the season, on Tuesday, February 12th (on TNT), and Wednesday, March 20th (on ESPN).

I know Boston is probably going to be a major factor in the division and conference races, but my mind’s also on Toronto, too…

As it should be, given the Raptors’ off-season acquisition of two-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard. The Sixers’ four divisional games against Toronto will be played on:

• Tuesday, October 30th (Away)

• Wednesday, December 5th (Away, ESPN)

• Saturday, December 22nd (Home)

• Tuesday, February 5th (Home, TNT)

Those two games against Oklahoma City last season were pretty fun. When are they on the schedule?

They were fun, and then some.

It’d be hard to find two bigger personalities in the NBA these days than Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook, and they certainly did their part to play up the intensity of last year’s contests between the clubs.

The Thunder will be here for a Saturday, January 19th day game on ABC. The Sixers’ lone trek to OKC will be on Thursday, February 28th, and aired on TNT.

Seems like there are a lot more national TV games this season.

Astute observation.

The Sixers’ dramatic turnaround in 2017-2018 was one of the biggest stories in the NBA, as was the progress made by the squad’s young talent.

With 27 combined games to be carried on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, and an additional 12 booked for NBA TV, the Sixers - make no mistake about it - have become one of the league’s most highly-visible teams.

Ok, I think I can handle perusing the rest of the schedule from here. Got anything else for me?

We’ll just leave you with a few more key home dates against high-profile teams:

• Utah Jazz - Thursday, November 16th

• New Orleans Pelicans - Wednesday, November 21st

• New York Knicks - Wednesday, November 28th + Wednesday, December 19th

• Minnesota Timberwolves - Tuesday, January 15th

• San Antonio Spurs - Wednesday, January 23rd

• Miami Heat - Thursday, February 21st

• Milwaukee Bucks - Thursday, April 4th (TNT)