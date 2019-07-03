New Teammates Helping Thybulle's Transition

The 76ers have hopes that Matisse Thybulle and Zhaire Smith will emerge as wings of the future.

In the present, the former has relied on the latter to help him with his first professional assignment.

Through two days of summer league minicamp, Thybulle and Smith have made a quick connection, and for good reason. They've got a couple things in common.

Both Thybulle and Smith were chosen in the first round of their respective drafts, 2019 and 2018, only to be traded to the Sixers later that evening.

Each prospect was highly touted for his defense coming out of college, as well as for his promise as a perimeter shooter.

While Thybulle is about two years' Smith's senior, it's Smith, with one year of pro experience under his belt, who's been showing Thybulle the ropes a bit.

"For me, it's really cool playing with Zhaire, because me and him are similar players," said Thybulle, the 2019 Nasimith Defensive Player of the Year. "Having him be such a good defender, and already knowing what to do, he's someone I've been watching and kind of looking up to, trying to mimic his game and follow in his footsteps a little."

You might even be able to say that Thybulle has done his best to wear Smith's shoes.

During this week's training sessions at the 76ers Training Complex, Thybulle said he's made a point of attaching himself to the hips of guys like Smith, Shake Milton, and Norvel Pelle, all of whom are returning members of the Sixers organization.

Their wisdom has been helpful.

"Those are guys I try to stand really close to around practices," Thybulle said. "They know when guys are doing the right thing. Then, if I have any questions, it helps to get a player's perspective."

After having not played much five-on-five between the end of his historic career at Washington and the NBA Draft, Thybulle has relished the opportunity to get back into a competitive team setting. The 22-year old felt he made progress from Day 1 to Day 2 of summer league minicamp.

"For me, I just want to be comfortable," said Thybulle. "I want to be comfortable with the pace of the game, how physical it is on defense. I feel like with comfort comes growth. I want to get there and be as comfortable as possible."

So far, the 2019 no. 20 pick seems to be holding his own, especially on the defensive end.

"It's something that has really kind of caught my eye in terms of his hands, his awareness of what's going on," said Delaware Blue Coats head coach Connor Johnson, who's running this week's minicamp.

Encouraging early feedback, and even better to hear that Thybulle is being aided by some new teammates for whom the Sixers also have bullish expectations.