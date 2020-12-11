NBC Sports Philadelphia Announces Comprehensive Coverage of 76ers 2020-21 NBA Season

PHILADELPHIA – Dec. 11, 2020 – NBC Sports Philadelphia today announced its comprehensive coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2020-21 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 36 combined preseason and scheduled regular-season matchups; extensive pregame and postgame coverage; and exclusive written, video and audio content on NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the MyTeams app.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will present live coverage of both 76ers’ preseason games, beginning Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. against the Boston Celtics, and 34 of 37 regular-season games covering the first half of the regular season announced by the NBA, which the 76ers tip off on Dec. 23 against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. Live-game coverage will again be led by play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff – who is entering his 27th season in this role – and analyst Alaa Abdelnaby, a former 76ers player and five-year NBA veteran entering his sixth season with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will continue to surround live 76ers games with gameday programs Sixers Pregame Live and Sixers Postgame Live. The shows, hosted by Amy Fadool and featuring analysts Jim Lynam, the former 76ers coach and executive, and former 76ers player and Philadelphia native Marc Jackson, will provide news, analysis, commentary and interviews before and after games.

Also returning this season to the gameday lineup are The Warmup, a 15-minute primer leading into weekday editions of Sixers Pregame Live, and Sixers Outsiders, which delivers fan-focused perspective on the game for a half-hour following Sixers Postgame Live.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Comprehensive written, video and audio content covering the 76ers and the NBA will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Philadelphia’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by 76ers reporter Noah Levick and a team of multiplatform content creators. The Sixers Talk podcast, hosted by Danny Pommells and Ben Berry, will publish multiple episodes weekly throughout the season featuring special guests and interviews.

2020-21 Philadelphia 76ers on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Preseason:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV

Tue., Dec. 15 Boston 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Fri., Dec. 18 at Indiana 6 p.m. NBCSP

Regular Season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV

Wed., Dec. 23 Washington 7 p.m. NBCSP

Sat., Dec. 26 at New York 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Sun., Dec. 27 at Cleveland 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Tue., Dec. 29 Toronto 7 p.m. NBCSP

Thu., Dec. 31 at Orlando 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

Sat., Jan. 2 Charlotte 7 p.m. NBCSP

Mon., Jan. 4 Charlotte 7 p.m. NBCSP

Wed., Jan. 6 Washington 7 p.m. NBCSP

Thu., Jan. 7 at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m. TNT*

Sat., Jan. 9 Denver 3 p.m. NBCSP

Mon., Jan. 11 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Tue., Jan. 12 Miami 7 p.m. NBCSP

Thu., Jan. 14 Miami 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Sat., Jan. 16 at Memphis 8 p.m. NBCSP

Sun., Jan. 17 at Oklahoma City 7 p.m. NBCSP

Wed., Jan. 20 Boston 7 p.m. NBCSP

Fri., Jan. 22 Boston 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Sat., Jan. 23 at Detroit 7 p.m. NBCSP

Mon., Jan. 25 at Detroit 7 p.m. NBCSP

Wed., Jan. 27 LA Lakers 7:30 p.m. ESPN*

Fri., Jan. 29 at Minnesota 8 p.m. NBCSP

Sun., Jan. 31 at Indiana 5 p.m. NBCSP

Wed., Feb. 3 at Charlotte 7 p.m. NBCSP

Thu., Feb. 4 Portland 7 p.m. NBCSP

Sat., Feb. 6 Brooklyn 7 p.m. NBCSP

Tue., Feb. 9 at Sacramento 10 p.m. NBCSP

Thu., Feb. 11 at Portland 10 p.m. NBCSP

Sat., Feb. 13 at Phoenix 5 p.m. NBCSP

Mon., Feb. 15 at Utah 9 p.m. NBCSP

Wed., Feb. 17 Houston 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Fri., Feb. 19 Chicago 7 p.m. NBCSP

Sun., Feb. 21 at Toronto 6 p.m. NBCSP

Tue., Feb. 23 at Toronto 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Thu., Feb. 25 Dallas 7 p.m. TNT*

Sat., Feb. 27 Cleveland 3 p.m. NBCSP

Mon., Mar. 1 Indiana 7 p.m. NBCSP

Wed., Mar. 3 Utah 7 p.m. NBCSP