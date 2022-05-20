A Closer Look at Matisse Thybulle's Second All-Defensive Season

Matisse Thybulle has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, his second All-Defensive team selection in his young three-year career.

In season three, Thybulle continued to show why he’s one of the league’s best defenders, averaging a career-best 1.7 steals per game, and tying his career-best 1.1 blocks per game.

Thybulle was the only player in the NBA with at least 110 steals and 70 blocks this season.

The now two-time All-Defenseman continues to be a historically strong shot-blocker among guards, leading the NBA in blocked 3-pointers (23), seven more than any other player this season. He also became the first guard since Dwyane Wade to have at least 60 blocks within his first 60 games of the year in consecutive seasons.

Thybulle was 8th in the NBA in total steals (115), 7th in the NBA in steals per game (1.7). He was one of just two players with multiple six-plus steal games this season.

Thybulle led the league (among players playing more than 50 minutes this season) in deflections per 36 minutes (5.3). He was 3rd in the NBA in total deflections (248) and 4th in the league in deflections per game (3.8).

Thybulle’s Impact, in Their Words:

Joel Embiid

“He’s incredible,” Embiid said of Thybulle on Feb. 12, after Thybulle swiped a career-high six steals versus Cleveland. “I’ve always thought that he’s the best perimeter defender in the league. His timing, reaction, on-ball defense, his length, he’s just amazing.”

After Thybulle’s five-steal, two-block effort versus Boston on Jan. 14, Embiid also reflected on Thybulle’s impact while guarding some of the league’s best.

“He loves this type of matchup. You go back to the Steph (Stephen Curry) one, [and Jayson Tatum] has really struggled against him. I always tell [Matisse] to be as aggressive as he wants, because I’m back there, and I’m going to cover him.”

Tobias Harris

“He just goes out there and embraces his role to the fullest. He’s really making some spectacular plays. Those plays he makes are huge for us, and timely as well. He can shift the whole atmosphere in the arena in the game.”

Doc Rivers

“I would say the number one quality he has is that he pursues,” Rivers said of Thybulle on Feb. 2. “A lot of guys are long, but I’venever seen someone with the closing speed of his… He creates a lot of fear.”

Steve Kerr

“He harassed [Steph] really well,” Kerr said of Thybulle’s Dec. 11 performance against Curry. “I give Thybulle credit. He was fantastic defensively. He’s a rare combination of length, and athleticism, and brains. He did as good a job on steph as anybody I’ve seen in a long time.”

Georges Niang

“I’ve never been around somebody that is that good of a defender. He’s legit.”

Tyrese Maxey

“He just seems to always be at the right place at the right time… It’s just amazing. He’s another player that I try not to take for granted, because what he’s doing is special.”

Matisse Thybulle rises up to pick off his 4th steal of the night. @Sixers/Lakers live on TNT pic.twitter.com/B3ENhLCz5B — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

.@JoelEmbiid stayed up late to watch @MatisseThybulle play in the Olympics: "I watched probably every game. It was early in the morning. I like to sleep. But I stayed up." For those who weren't up with Jo and me, Matisse's games were between 1-4:00am ET. It was a commitment. pic.twitter.com/NxB4vz9EjG — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 14, 2021

Notable Performances

Feb. 12 vs. Cavaliers

Thybulle collected a career-high six steals in his 31 minutes of play in the Sixers’ Feb. 12 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, also recording six points (3-5 fg), two rebounds, three assists, and a block.

"He has a chance to be Defensive Player of the year... after I get it." @JoelEmbiid on @MatisseThybulle's career-high 6 steals. pic.twitter.com/sjx7xR4Bms — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022

March 14 vs. Nuggets

Against Denver on March 14, Thybulle tied his career-high of six steals, plus nine points (4-7 fg), five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 26 minutes of play.

Jan. 14 vs. Celtics

In the Sixers’ Jan. 14 win over Boston, Thybulle finished with eight points, four rebounds, an assist, five steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes of play.