Harris Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced today that Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 3. In his 10th NBA season, it’s Harris’ third career Player of the Week selection, and first with the 76ers.

Harris led the 76ers to a 3-0 week, with wins over Toronto, Orlando and Charlotte, scoring 20-or-more points in each outing. Over the three-game span, Harris connected on .571 (28-49) of his field-goal attempts and .563 (9-16) of his three-point tries, while averaging 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He was one of six NBA players to hold such averages for the week, posting the best three-point percentage among the group.

In the team’s 100-93 Tuesday victory over the Raptors, Harris posted his high for the week with 26 points (11-20 FG) in addition to 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. It was his first double-double of the season, as well as his first 20-point game. He followed up that outing with 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 3FG), nine rebounds and three assists in the 76ers’ 116-92 win over the previously undefeated Magic. Harris’ effort helped Philadelphia earn its first win against a team with a record of 4-0 or better since 1991.

The former Tennessee Volunteer closed out his week with a stat-stuffing effort in the team’s 127-112 victory over Charlotte. Harris finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3FG), nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and a career-high-tying three blocks; the first 76er with such a stat line since Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in 1990. His four steals and three blocks tied 76ers’ individual single-game highs for the season and his nine steals are tied with Ben Simmons for the team lead.

Scoring in double figures in each of his six games this season, Harris ranks second on the team with an average of 19.6 points per contest, while collecting 6.9 rebounds and handing out 3.2 assists. He currently has 9,959 points for his career, sitting 41 shy of the 10,000-point plateau.

Harris has won Player of the Week awards twice previously in his career, most recently on Nov. 26, 2018 as a member of the L.A. Clippers and before that on Nov. 13, 2017 with Detroit. Harris is the first 76er to win Player of the Week this season.