Game Preview | Second Stop, L.A.

Scene Setter

The 76ers (32-18) are bringing their own starpower to the city of stars.

Sidelined during Saturday’s 126-110 loss at Denver, Joel Embiid (rest), Jimmy Butler (wrist), and Wilson Chandler (hamstring) all practiced Monday, and are expected to appear in Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers (26-24).

Along with Ben Simmons and JJ Redick, the Sixers’ starting five is 15-6 with firepower on both ends of the court (113.3 offensive rating, 101.6 defensive rating).

Brett Brown said he anticipates his full starting lineup being available for the first time since January 19th

“The combination of our last game we lost and the excitement of having three starters back made for a very competitive practice today,” Brown said at Monday at UCLA.

Newly-appointed All-Star starter Embiid has a knack for playing at the STAPLES Center, where the big man is undefeated in his appearances against both the Lakers and the Clippers. When the Sixers faced the Lakers at the arena last season, Embiid scored 46 points and grabbed 15 boards (he also scored 28 points this season and 32 last season in road games against the Clippers).

“I love the STAPLES Center,” Embiid said Monday. “That’s a place I always like to come into and play, especially when we play the Lakers… It’s Lakeshow. So, you want to come out and put on a show for the fans, and get the win.”

Four words: Joel Embiid can ball. 46 PTS / 15 REB / 7 AST / 7 BLK pic.twitter.com/bqGMmyPn6R — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 16, 2017

Although LeBron James practiced on Monday, the Lakers plan to play without the four-time MVP, who is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 boards and 7.1 dimes per game in his first season as a Laker. James has been out since Christmas Day (groin).

The Sixers have won five of their last seven amid a particularly tough stretch of their schedule, facing 12 consecutive opponents who are .500 or better.

Opponent Outlook

The Lakers have dropped three of their last four, as the team has caught the injury bug. Josh Hart (knee) missed Monday’s practice; Kyle Kuzma (hip), averaging 19.1 ppg, sat out Sunday’s contest against the Suns; Lonzo Ball (ankle) has been sidelined the past three games; while James been out for 15 in a row. The team was 20-14 prior to James’ absence.

Follow Along

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: TNT / TNTdrama.com/watchtnt