PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 19: Ben Simmons #25 Joel Embiid #21 Jimmy Butler #23 and JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on November 19, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Game Preview | Bigs Prepare for Battle

by Brian Seltzer
Sixers.com Reporter
Posted: Nov 21, 2018

Opponent Outlook:
Two of the best big men in the NBA will be on display Wednesday at The Center, when Joel Embiid and the 76ers (12-7) battle Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans (10-7).

Among their statistical highlights, Embiid ranks:

• 1st in the league in total points (531)
• 4th in points per game (27.9)
• 1st in total rebounds (249)
• 4th in rebounds per game (13.1)
• 4th in blocks (40)
• 5th in blocks per game (2.1)
• 1st in double-doubles (17)

...while Davis places:
• 1st in minutes per game (37.6)
• 6th in points per game (27.6)
• 7th in rebounds per game (12.4)
• 5th in blocks (38)
• 2nd in blocks per game (2.7)
• 8th in double-doubles (10)

Following New Orleans’ shootaround Wednesday morning, Davis shared some thoughts on Embiid.

