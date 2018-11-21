Game Preview | Bigs Prepare for Battle

Opponent Outlook:

Two of the best big men in the NBA will be on display Wednesday at The Center, when Joel Embiid and the 76ers (12-7) battle Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans (10-7).

Among their statistical highlights, Embiid ranks:

• 1st in the league in total points (531)

• 4th in points per game (27.9)

• 1st in total rebounds (249)

• 4th in rebounds per game (13.1)

• 4th in blocks (40)

• 5th in blocks per game (2.1)

• 1st in double-doubles (17)

...while Davis places:

• 1st in minutes per game (37.6)

• 6th in points per game (27.6)

• 7th in rebounds per game (12.4)

• 5th in blocks (38)

• 2nd in blocks per game (2.7)

• 8th in double-doubles (10)

Following New Orleans’ shootaround Wednesday morning, Davis shared some thoughts on Embiid.

“He’s definitely one of the top bigs in the league. According to him, he’s the best. It’s our job to go out and play.” AD talks about Jo. pic.twitter.com/FciTboVqlz — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) November 21, 2018

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video:: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app