Embiid's Latest Trip Home Underscored by Sense of Appreciation, Obligation

In his relatively brief NBA career, Joel Embiid has never passed up the opportunity to speak fondly about his native Africa, and the genuine desire he has to grow the sport there.

Earlier this week, the budding superstar was back on the continent, returning to participate in his second straight NBA Africa Game, being held this year at Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

Unlike last August, when Embiid was still rehabbing his left knee, the big man is listed as an active member of the Team Africa roster. The group on Saturday will face a club made up of players from around the rest of the world.

"I love being on a basketball court and I love doing this. You gotta love it" - @JoelEmbiid #NBAAfricaGame #BWBAfrica pic.twitter.com/AI9C8yjTeQ — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) August 1, 2018

Born in Cameroon, and a resident of the country until his teenage years, Embiid got one of his first introductions to hoops in 2011, through the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program. Before that year, he had never played the game.

“Being around other guys that were obviously much better than me, it was tough,” Embiid said this week on a conference call.

By the end of that weekend, though, the now fun-loving, outgoing 7-footer felt comfortable.

“I had a great time. I ended up showing my potential.”

That potential would prove to be Embiid’s ticket to a high school scholarship in the United States. His stock, of course, continued to skyrocket after that.

Come the 2014 draft, Embiid had cemented his status as a consensus top-three prospect.

Four years later, the 24-year old was not only tabbed an All-Star starter, but selected to both the All-NBA and All-Defensive Teams. He finished his second season with averages of 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 3.2 assists, while hitting 66 3-pointers.

Between the heads Embiid has turned with his on-court dominance, and the more than four and a half million combined followers he’s aggregated on Instagram and Twitter, Embiid is very much cognizant of his swelling stature, and the responsibility tied to it.

He views his involvement in the NBA Africa Game 2018, and the community outreach activities surrounding it, as a means of paying things forward, especially for future generations.

The perfect photo doesn't exist... pic.twitter.com/UqB8OmpWY9 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 3, 2018

“I feel [it’s] a way for me to kind of give back, and show them how it’s done,” said Embiid, who hopes to continue making annual visits to Africa for as long as he can. “At the same time, it’s also a way for me to grow the game of basketball in Africa. I feel like we have a lot of talent, undiscovered talent, that can have a chance just like I did. They just need an opportunity.”

Embiid, for certain, has gripped his own opportunity by the throat. The ability he’s displayed in 102 career appearances has been undeniable.

In addition to doing some traveling, the center has spent a good portion of the summer in Los Angeles, where, along with other NBA peers, he’s focused on fine-tuning his transformative skill set.

Despite his impressive 2017-2018 campaign, Embiid believes he’s capable of doing more.