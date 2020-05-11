On This Date | Brand Named Rookie of the Year

On this date in 2000, Elton Brand was named Rookie of the Year, sharing that year's award with Steve Francis.

Brand earned the honor after averaging a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double throughout the course of his rookie campaign with the Chicago Bulls. He was also named to the 2000 All-Rookie First Team.

Brand was selected first overall by the Bulls in 1999 after being named NCAA AP Player of the Year following his second season at Duke.

After an impressive debut campaign with the Bulls, Brand averaged another 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in his second season.

The now-76ers General Manager went on to join the Clippers for seven seasons, highlighted by two All-Star appearances (2002, 2006), before later playing for the Sixers, Mavericks, and Hawks.

Brand concluded his 16-year NBA career back in Philadelphia in 2016. He joined the executive ranks upon retiring, and in 2018, was elevated to General Manager.