Sixers Youth Foundation Sneaker Auction Raises Over $250K For Local Youth

Posted: May 10, 2021

The buzzer sounded, and the local youth of the Delaware Valley won by a smashing margin - as in a half-a-million-dollar margin.

Over the weekend, the Sixers Youth Foundation wrapped up its first-ever game-worn sneaker auction, presented by Snipes.

The virtual event raised over $250,000, which Marjorie Harris, who chairs the Sixers Youth Foundation, and her husband and 76ers Managing Partner, Josh, pledged to match.

The auction launched May 6th, and finished when Saturday's 118-104 win over the Detroit Pistons went final.

Two of the shoes fetched five figures.

Joel Embiid's signature Under Armour Embiid One's led the way, with a closing price of $20,100. Ben Simmons' Nike Air Zoom BB NXT's brought in $14,100.

"I'm big into helping people," said Embiid. "To be in a position that we are and to be able to raise that much money and for the owners to participate and help us, I think it's big."

Dating back to its inception in 2015, the Sixers Youth Foundation has partnered with nearly two dozen non-profit organizations that assist youth development in Philadelphia, Camden, and the Delaware Valley.

