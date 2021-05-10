Sixers Youth Foundation Sneaker Auction Raises Over $250K For Local Youth

The buzzer sounded, and the local youth of the Delaware Valley won by a smashing margin - as in a half-a-million-dollar margin.

Over the weekend, the Sixers Youth Foundation wrapped up its first-ever game-worn sneaker auction, presented by Snipes.

The virtual event raised over $250,000, which Marjorie Harris, who chairs the Sixers Youth Foundation, and her husband and 76ers Managing Partner, Josh, pledged to match.

The auction launched May 6th, and finished when Saturday's 118-104 win over the Detroit Pistons went final.

Two of the shoes fetched five figures.

Joel Embiid's signature Under Armour Embiid One's led the way, with a closing price of $20,100. Ben Simmons' Nike Air Zoom BB NXT's brought in $14,100.

"I'm big into helping people," said Embiid. "To be in a position that we are and to be able to raise that much money and for the owners to participate and help us, I think it's big."

Dating back to its inception in 2015, the Sixers Youth Foundation has partnered with nearly two dozen non-profit organizations that assist youth development in Philadelphia, Camden, and the Delaware Valley.

"It feels amazing...we're very thankful that we could help the kids. We're excited to give our shoes away to benefit these kids." @DwightHoward on the funds raised from the Sixers Youth Foundation sneaker auction. pic.twitter.com/YHxoySWGbX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 9, 2021

To find out how you can support the Sixers Youth Foundation year-round, click here.