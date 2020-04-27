Eddie Hurtt Named Jr. 76ers Coach of The Year

On Friday April 24th, via the Jr. 76ers social channels, the team announced that local coach Ed Hurtt has been named the 76ers Jr. NBA Coach of the Year. As a result, Mr. Hurtt will be eligible for the leaguewide Jr. NBA Coach of the Year honor.

Bio:

Coach Hurtt has been a staple in the youth basketball community throughout the Tri-State area for over 32 years. His coaching record stands at an astounding 425-125. He has won championships in numerous Philadelphia youth leagues, most notably the Sonny Hill Basketball League. Coach Hurtt has been a certified USA Basketball Gold Coach since 2015, as well as a Jr. NBA Coach member. His biggest victories come with assisting his current and former players with their high school work and helping them apply to college. Hurtt currently coaches in the Youth Working Together Basketball League (YWT), where he achieved Coach of the Year honors in 2016 and ‘17.

Congratulatory videos for Mr. Hurtt from local figures linked below:

City Council President Darrell Clarke

76ers alumnus Marc Jackson