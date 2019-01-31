Camden Duo Takes Home 2019 76ers Math Hoops Tournament Title

More than 120 students entered, but only two left champions of the 2019 76ers Math Hoops Tournament, presented by TD Charitable Foundation.

On Jan. 30, students from across Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington and the surrounding areas descended upon the 76ers Training Complex for the third annual 76ers Math Hoops Tournament, presented by TD Charitable Foundation.

The largest in program history, this year’s tournament saw participants from more than 40 different sites put their math skills on display throughout a fun-filled day of friendly Math Hoops competition.

After surviving and advancing through three rounds of action-packed games, the duo of Gianni and Antonio from Camden’s Mastery Cramer Hill School were crowned champions. For Gianni, this win only bolstered her growing Math Hoops resume, as in 2018 she was selected from more than 25,000 applicants nationwide to compete in the National NBA Math Hoops Tournament in Detroit.

While only two walked away with the title of 76ers Math Hoops Champions, all the day’s participants went home a winner. In addition to receiving a personalized 76ers Math Hoops certificate, those students who did not advance to the knockout stages of the tournament received the opportunity to participate in unique experiences such as TD Bank Financial Literacy sessions and Math Hoops Live.

Math Hoops Live brought the game to life for these students, as the board game’s signature court was replicated on the practice court of the 76ers Training Complex. As opposed to taking shots by using the board game’s spinner, the students had the opportunity to watch 76ers alumni World B Free and Marc Jackson take the shots for them up close and personal.

In total 76ers Math Hoops, presented by TD Charitable Foundation serves nearly 6,000 students across more than 60 local sites. To learn more about the program, click here.