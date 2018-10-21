Game Recap | Redick, Embiid Help Team Cap 2-0 Homestand

Snapshot:

The early going wasn’t easy, and neither was the finish.

But in between, the 76ers (2-1) did enough good to ultimately hold off the Orlando Magic (1-2), 116-115.

Particularly, there was plenty of good Saturday from Joel Embiid and JJ Redick. The duo combined for 63 points, and proved instrumental in sending their club to a second straight victory.

In a hard-fought match-up that featured big scoring swings, Orlando had a look at a potential game-winning basket in the final seconds, but a Terrence Ross 3-point attempt fell short. The Sixers, playing in front of another sold out crowd at The Center, survived.

For the second time in as many outings, Embiid enjoyed a 30-point double-double. He notched 32 points in all (13-26 fg, 3-5 3fg, 3-4 ft), with 17 coming in a second quarter that saw him propel the Sixers in front after falling behind 26-10 in the opening seven minutes of regulation.

Embiid also notched 10 rebounds and three assists.

“We started off the game pretty bad,” said the All-Star, “but credit to the team who brought us back into the game.”

Redick was certainly part of that effort, getting into a groove down the stretch of the first quarter.

Fittingly, it was Embiid who flipped the ball to Redick on the wing for what ended up being the contest’s decisive shot - a triple on the move from the sideline.

The heave gave the Sixers a 116-114 edge with 17 seconds to play.

“I thought for [Embiid], in that play, I thought he showed a lot of poise in sort of reading the situation,” said Redick, whose 31 points matched his highest total since joining the Sixers, as did his eight triples.

The three-ball was critical for the Sixers all night. They matched a franchise record with 17, one better than Orlando’s 16 treys.

The Magic received a strong showing from a tandem of its own. Nik Vucevic registered the second triple-double of his career with 27 points (10-15 fg, 4-4 3fg, 3-3 ft), 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, while Evan Fournier netted 31 points (12-23 fg, 6-10 3fg).

Notable Nuggets:

Embiid x Redick

In the guts of the game, with the outcome in the balance, the rapport between Joel Embiid and JJ Redick shined through.

The pair was given the chance to run two-man action on the wing, and hit paydirt.

“I love playing with him,” Embiid said of the 34-year old Redick. “I told him the other day he is the best player I have ever played with, because we understand each other so well.

“When I am able to get him open, I love it. I know that when I set the screen, I’ll hand it off, and I know I’m going to be happy with the outcomes.”

From two entirely different backgrounds, separated by a decade in age, Embiid and Redick have developed good chemistry.

“I was saying the other day, I wish he was 24 years old so that we could be here for 10-15 years,” said Embiid. “We understand each other.”

Embiid’s Reputation

Amidst Joel Embiid’s 32-point, 10-rebound, three-assist showing Saturday, the 2014 no. 3 pick showed so much of skill package - offensively and defensively - that makes him such a dangerous weapon.

Versatility is a point of pride for the Cameroonian.

“A lot of people just think I’m a big man, but I’m a basketball player. I am able to do everything that a basketball player can do - from playmaking and scoring, to just passing the ball and just being a leader and post presence. On the defensive end, I have to do my job. I told my teammates, a lot of times it is not going to be a lot of blocks, but just being in the spots is important - that’s what being a good defender is.”

Three games into the new year, Embiid has certainly looked every bit as dominant as he and the Sixers expected him to be this season. He reached the 20-point mark on Saturday by halftime, and is averaging 28.3 points (50.8 fg%), 10.7 blocks, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Simmons’ Status

Midway through the first quarter, Ben Simmons was forced to exit Saturday’s game with back tightness. He didn’t return, but Brett Brown told reporters afterwards he thought the decision was a precautionary one.

“I really haven’t been told anything, I don’t believe it’s serious,” Brown said, before adding, “I’m just giving my opinion without any info from doctors.”

The Sixers have an off day Sunday. They’re scheduled to practice Monday, before leaving for Detroit.

The three-ball was a regular thing Saturday for the Sixers’ 13-year veteran sharpshooter.

For their first of 13 back-to-backs this season, the Sixers will visit the two newest venues in the NBA. On Tuesday, the club is set to stop at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, where they’ll face Blake Griffin and the Pistons. Then, on Wednesday, All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks await at Fiserv Forum, which opened this fall.