76ers Tip-Off FIT Week At Camden’s Veterans Memorial School

Running, jumping, shuffling and having fun is what you would have seen if you walked into the gymnasium of Camden’s Veterans Memorial Middle School during the early morning of Mar. 14.

To tip-off the NBA’s annual FIT Week, the 76ers hosted the inaugural FIT 76 Youth Combine for 30 4th and 5th Grade students at the Camden School. As part of the event, the students tested their abilities across four different fitness tests led by Junior Sixers coachers and the Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts.

Split into small groups, the 30 students moved their way through the three-quarter court sprint, broad jump, box shuffle drill, and lane agility drill recording each of their individual scores and times along the way.

Over the next several weeks, the students will continue to participate in these tests during their weekly physical education class with the goal of improving their scores and times. Later in the school year, the 76ers will return to Veterans Memorial for a culminating event where FIT 76 Youth Combine Champions will be crowned based on the best recorded scores and times.

The FIT 76 Youth Combine continues the 76ers’ dedication to developing healthy habits and behaviors in Camden’s youth. This past week, the 76ers also hosted an all-girls Her Time To Play youth basketball clinic at Camden’s LEAP Academy.

The 76ers’ commitment to the youth of Camden is not only on the court but extends to off the court and into the classroom as well. This season, the Sixers Youth Foundation Math Hoops program, presented by TD Charitable Foundation, which aims to help students increase their math literacy and competency, is implemented across 12 different Camden schools and nonprofit organizations.

At this year’s 2019 Sixers Youth Foundation Math Hoops Regional Tournament, two students from Camden’s Mastery Charter Cramer Hill, Gianni Steele and Antonio Gonzalez, took home the title of 2019 Sixers Youth Foundation Math Hoops Champions. The outstanding academic duo outlasted more than 120 other students from across Camden, Philadelphia, Wilmington and the surrounding areas en route to the title. For their remarkable accomplishments, Gianni and Antonio were invited to the 4th Annual Sixers Youth Foundation Evening on the Court, presented by VIP Wireless event on Mar. 11 at the Fillmore Philadelphia. At the start of the night, the two rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell and were honored on-stage in front of close to 800 attendees by City of Camden Mayor Frank Moran and Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs.

NBA FIT Week runs from Mar. 14 – Mar. 21. The weeklong celebration aims to encourage the total health of mind, body and spirit. To learn more, visit fit.nba.com.