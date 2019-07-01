76ers Team With NBA Veteran Jason Collins To Host Pride Discussion & Clinic For LGBTQ Youth

The word pride is defined as “the quality or state of being proud,” and that was the atmosphere fostered for all of the participants in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Pride Community Conversation & Basketball Clinic on June 28.

In partnership with 13-year NBA veteran and NBA Cares ambassador Jason Collins, and in conjunction with the NBA Voices platform, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the event at Mastery Cramer Hill School for 30 youth from Camden’s LUCY Outreach.

LUCY Outreach serves members of the LGBT community, as well as its allies, and aims to empower Camden youth to become socially responsible adults, who make a positive difference throughout their community.

During this community gathering, youth participants had the opportunity to engage in a panel discussion focused on the Coming Out journey, current issues facing LGBT youth, and much more. The panel was moderated by University of Pennsylvania Chaplain Chaz Howard and featured Collins, along with Executive Director of Social Responsibility for the Philadelphia 76ers Amy Hever, Program Coordinator at the Rutgers University-Camden Office of Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Cameron Whitley, and lead organizer of Valley Youth Houses’ Pride Task Force Pedro Santiago.

The event was held on the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City. Police raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, which sparked a riot among bar patrons and neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and patrons out of the bar, leading to six days of protest and violent clashes with law enforcement. The series of events served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.

“Today will leave an impact on our youth for a long time to come,” said Kristin Prinn, Founder and Executive Director of LUCY Outreach. “The youth hung on every word each panelist shared. They carried heavy hearts hearing the stories about each panelists’ journey, which were all too relatable — stories of losing friends and family and the feeling of rejection and not being good enough.”

Following the interactive, in-depth conversation, all 30 youth took to the court for a signature 76ers youth basketball clinic led by Collins, Jr. Sixers coaches, and members of the Sixers Dunk Squad, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts. The youth were taught basic fundamentals of the sport, along with the importance of positive social-emotional characteristics such as teamwork and leadership. This unifying day closed with the youth of LUCY Outreach presenting Collins with a custom 76ers No. 98 jersey. Throughout his tenure in the NBA, Collins wore the number to honor and remember Matthew Shepard, a Wyoming teen who had his life taken away from him due to his sexual orientation in 1998.

As part of Pride Month, the 76ers continued their strong commitment to diversity and inclusion by participating in the annual Philly Pride Parade. Earlier this month, more than 50 76ers staff members, including team President Chris Heck, represented the organization during the parade.

This month, and every month, the 76ers are dedicated to celebrating all of the fans who make up their widely-diverse fan base.