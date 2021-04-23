76ers Host Annual Pride Night

The 76ers today announced their annual Pride Night presented by NBC Sports Philadelphia. The organization has chosen Monday, April 26, when the 76ers host the Oklahoma City Thunder, to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on the anniversary of the historic sit-in that occurred on April 25, 1965 at Dewey’s Restaurant in Center City Philadelphia.

The Dewey’s sit-in was a peaceful protest in response to the Philadelphia restaurant’s practices of denying customers who identify as LGBTQ+. The protest ultimately resulted in the restaurant reversing its discriminatory policies and becoming all-inclusive.

“Philadelphia 76ers fans represent all communities and there is nothing more important to us than providing an all-inclusive environment for our fans,” said 76ers President, Business Operations, Chris Heck. “We are proud to show our love and support for the LGBTQ+ community not just on Pride Night, but every night, in all that we do.”

“NBC Sports Philadelphia is proud to support Pride Night with the 76ers,” said Brian Monihan, President of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We are committed to sharing sports stories within the LGBTQ+ community and recognizing the historical significance of the Dewey’s Restaurant protest that took place in Philadelphia.”

As the presenting partner for 76ers Pride Night, NBC Sports Philadelphia will feature unique on-air content, including features on WNBA star Natasha Cloud and other well-known members of the LGBTQ+ community. The network will also share the story surrounding the historic 1965 Dewey’s sit-in, during which protesters at a Dewey’s Restaurant lunch counter demanded access to public accommodations for LGBTQ+ people.

In addition to on-air, both Sixers.com and NBC Sports Philadelphia will share various Pride content across all social platforms, including highlighting local LGBTQ+ businesses in the Philadelphia community. The 76ers Pride logo, which was updated last summer to include colors that represent LGBTQ+ people of color and those who identify as transgender, will also be used within all elements, including the starting lineup, social scoreboards, game night photos and more.

For fans attending the game, there will be Pride Night giveaways, including a 76ers rainbow headband and sweat band at every seat, plus unique in-game promotions and content featured throughout the game. The in-arena signage and lighting will feature the colors of the LGBTQ+ community and the 76ers Pride logo.

There will be various other surprises for fans including in-arena moments such as the bell-ringer, Fan’s best friend Franklin, and more appearances that will celebrate Pride.

The 76ers have been working closely with community partner William Way Community Center and will be highlighting their leadership team and sharing the resources they provide for the LGBTQ+ community.