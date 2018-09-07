76ers Gaming Club Retains Two Players

DUO RETURNS FOR THE 2019 NBA 2K LEAGUE SEASON AFTER PROPELLING TEAM TO SECOND-BEST LEAGUE RECORD AND FIRST-PLACE FINISH IN ‘THE TIPOFF’ TOURNAMENT

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 7, 2018 – 76ers Gaming Club (GC) General Manager Michael Lai announced today that the team has protected point guard Ethan “Radiant” White and center Alexander “Steez” Bernstein from being selected by the league’s four new franchises in the 2018 NBA 2K League Expansion Draft. All original 17 NBA 2K League teams were required to protect two players on their year one roster.

Selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NBA 2K League Draft, Radiant averaged team-highs in both points (19.8) and assists (13.3) across all competitions, while his assist per game average finished second-best in the league. Named the MVP of the “THE TIPOFF,” the Battle Creek, Michigan native posted a team-high 11 double-doubles during the regular season, including four contests where he recorded at least 10 assists and zero turnovers. At the end of the regular season, his assist-to-turnover ratio stood at a team-best 6.41.

“This decision was not an easy one,” Lai said. “All six of our players played a crucial role in our success this year. Throughout the season, Ethan was the cornerstone of our offense. He demonstrated exceptional skill and a unique style that no one in the league has replicated.”

Steez, a fourth-round selection out of Orange County, California, averaged 8.8 rebounds per game over the course of both regular season and tournament play, which led 76ers GC and ranked as the fifth-best average in the league. The center exemplified efficiency from the field throughout the year, finishing the regular season on an eight-game streak where he shot 60 percent or better. In all 14 regular-season contests, Steez converted at least 50 percent of his attempts from the field.

“Alex showed versatility and skill on the court by transforming from a drafted small forward to one of the best centers in the league,” Lai said. “His leadership off the court was invaluable as well —stabilizing and guiding our team to success. We're excited to be able to retain two players as exceptional as Alex and Ethan.”

The expansion draft will be held this fall and will include the four expansion teams: Atlanta, Brooklyn, L.A. Lakers and Minnesota. Each team will select two players from the non-protected player pool and only one player from each of the original 17 teams can be selected in the expansion draft.

ABOUT 76ERS GAMING CLUB:

76ers Gaming Club (GC) is one of 17 esports teams competing in the NBA 2K League founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. Based in the Greater Philadelphia region, 76ers GC draws inspiration from the history of the nation’s revolutionary city, fused with the modern esports fan and player. The team joins Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s dynamic portfolio of leading sports and entertainment properties around the world. For more information, go to https://NBA.2K.com/2KLeague/

ABOUT THE NBA 2K LEAGUE: