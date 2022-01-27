76ers Beat Lakers in South Philadelphia

Snapshot:

The 76ers (29-19) were the stars of Thursday’s show, beating the Los Angeles Lakers (24-25), 105-87, in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers came out hot and didn’t slow down, taking a 32-22 advantage out of the first quarter, and a 54-48 lead into halftime. The 76ers’ most decisive quarter was the third, in which they took a 34-20 advantage.

The Sixers shot 50.0% from the field overall (41-82 fg), and 37.1% from long range (13-35 3fg). They held the Lakers to shoot 41.4% from the field (36-88 fg), and 21.4% from deep (6-29 3fg).

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers, finishing with a 31-point, 12-rebound double-double. LeBron James (left knee soreness) did not play Thursday.

While Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) remained sidelined, Danny Green (right hip pain) returned to the floor, finishing with nine points and two rebounds.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished his outing on triple-double watch - totaling 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and two blocks after being named an NBA All-Star starter for the fifth consecutive season.

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting a very efficient 10-for-15 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey recorded his first career double-double Thursday, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. His 10 assists mark a new career-high.

Matisse Thybulle

In his second game back in action, Thybulle finished with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting, plus two rebounds, two assists, four steals, and a block.

Georges Niang

Niang finished with a bench-high 14 points, plus three rebounds and two assists. Niang shot 5-for-7 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep.

Up Next:

The Sixers’ five-game homestand continues Saturday, as the Sixers will meet the Sacramento Kings (18-32) for the second and final time this season.

Sacramento visits Philadelphia for the fourth stop on its five-game date with the Eastern Conference. The Kings have dropped five in a row, falling most recently to the Hawks, 121-104, Wednesday in Atlanta.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.