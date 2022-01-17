76ers Set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Matchup in Washington

The 76ers (25-17) are in the nation’s capital on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, visiting the Washington Wizards for a Monday matinee.

The Sixers will be looking to cap a perfect two-game road trip, after beating the Heat, 109-98, Saturday in Miami.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers to victory, recording 32 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. Embiid shot 12-for-22 from the field and 8-for-11 from deep. Saturday marked Embiid’s 10th consecutive 30-plus point road game performance, marking a new franchise record.

Embiid continues to lead the NBA in free throws made (8.6) per game, and is second in free throws attempted (10.6). His 27.6 points per game mark the fifth highest average in the NBA.

Tobias Harris added 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists Saturday, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from deep. Seth Curry totalled 21 points - including five 3-pointers - plus five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The Sixers won their first meeting with the Wizards in Washington on Dec. 26, a decisive 117-96 victory.

Embiid also led the way in that matchup, recording a 36-point, 13-rebound double double, shooting 12-for-17 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free throw line.

Harris added 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal in that first matchup, shooting 10-for-16 from the field.

As of Sunday evening, the Sixers hold the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Danny Green (right hip pain), Shake Milton (back contusion), Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness), Ben Simmons (personal reasons), and Jaden Springer (G League - on assignment) are out Monday.

Monday’s matchup tips at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Wizards (22-21) currently occupy the No. 9 spot in the East, and are 5-5 in their last 10 outings. The team most recently fell, 115-110, to the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday in Washington.

Spencer Dinwiddie was the Wizards’ leading scorer Saturday, totaling 27 points, a rebound, and seven assists. Dinwiddie shot 9-for-18 from the field and 5-for-5 from the foul line.

Bradley Beal has led the Wizards in scoring this season, averaging 24.0 points per game, plus 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Beal (health and safety protocols) is questionable Monday, while Isaiah Todd, Cassius Winston, and Joel Ayayi are on assignment in the G League.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic