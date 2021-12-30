76ers Take Down Nets

Snapshot:

Make that a perfect 3-game trip for the 76ers (19-16), as they take down the Nets (23-10), Thursday in Brooklyn, 110-102.

In a game that featured 19 lead changes and 11 ties, the Sixers rallied down the stretch to seal the victory, out-scoring the Nets, 26-20, in the fourth quarter.

The Sixers shot 42.0% (42-100) from the field and 40.6% (13-32) from long range. The Sixers also took good care of the ball, giving up eight turnovers versus Brooklyn’s 18.

Joel Embiid led the way for Philadelphia, scoring a game-high 34 points.

Kevin Durant and James Harden led the way for Brooklyn, scoring 33 points apiece. Durant added six rebounds and four assists to complete his line, while Harden added 14 rebounds and 10 assists to complete his triple-double.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid recorded 34 points, seven rebounds, an assist, three steals, and a block. He shot 11-for-23 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He shot 10-for-18 from the field and 5-for-8 from long range. His five 3-pointers mark a new career-high for the second-year player.

Seth Curry

Curry finished with 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, and two steals, shooting 6-for-13 from the field.

Andre Drummond

In his return to the floor (health and safety protocols), Drummond notched a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

@Sixers Social:

HAPPY NEW YEAR BROOKLYN! pic.twitter.com/O8mDyIHR5j — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 31, 2021

Quote to Note:

Dan Burke on @TyreseMaxey: "Tyrese is not afraid, and that's huge. He's got a big heart, and a lot of guts, and he's coming along." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 31, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will play their first game of 2022 at home in South Philadelphia, hosting the Houston Rockets (10-25) Monday.

The Rockets have lost their last five in a row, and nine of their last 11 outings. Houston most recently fell to the Lakers, 132-123, Tuesday in Houston.

Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring (17.3 ppg) and rebounding (10.7 rpg).

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.