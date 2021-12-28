76ers Visit Raptors

The 76ers (17-16) will look to keep their road trip rolling Tuesday in Toronto, visiting the depleted Raptors (14-16).

The Sixers won their first of three games on the road Sunday in Washington D.C., besting the Wizards, 117-96.

It was a balanced victory for the 76ers, with five players finishing in double figures, led by Joel Embiid’s 36-point, 13-rebound double-double. Embiid shot 12-for-17 from the field and 10-for-11 from the foul line.

Tobias Harris recorded 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal, shooting 10-for-16 from the field.

“Overall I thought it was a good game for us,” Harris said postgame. “To get the win was big for us, we needed that. And we’ve just got to build off that.”

After 10 days away (non-COVID illness) Furkan Korkmaz scored a bench-high 14 points in his second game back on Sunday, shooting 5-for-9 from the field, plus four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

“[Furkan’s] a guy that works extremely hard,” Harris said. “Being out for some time… For him to come in, and gain that momentum and that flow, see some shots fall, and be able to roll off that, that was big for us, big for him.”

Furk gettin' fancy with it. pic.twitter.com/qFKSSbR3Uz — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 27, 2021

Georges Niang returned to the floor for the first time in two weeks Sunday (health and safety protocols), recording six points, five rebounds, and a steal, shooting 2-for-4 from long range.

The Sixers will be without Danny Green (health and safety protocols), Andre Drummond (health and safety protocols), Shake Milton (health and safety protocols), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) Tuesday, while the Raptors have 12 players listed on their Tuesday morning injury report.

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors will be without Precious Achiuwa (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby (health and safety protocols), Scottie Barnes (health and safety protocols), Isaac Bonga (health and safety protocols), Justin Champagnie (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic (not with team), Malachi Flynn (health and safety protocols), David Johnson (left calf strain), and Fred VanVleet (health and safety protocols) Tuesday.

Khem Birch (return to competition reconditioning), Pascal Siakam (return to competition reconditioning), and Gary Trent Jr. (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable.

The severely shorthanded Raptors fell to the Cavaliers in Cleveland Sunday, 144-99. Yuta Watanabe was the Raptors’ leading scorer, notching a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus a rebound, a steal, and a block. Watanabe shot 11-for-20 from the field.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic